Tobias Harris finalist for social justice award

Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers is among five finalists for the inaugural Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award.

The annual award was created to recognize a current NBA player for pursuing social justice efforts and and upholding the league's decades-long values of equality, respect and inclusion.

The other finalists are Portland forward Carmelo Anthony, Sacramento forward Harrison Barnes, Milwaukee guard and former Sixer Jrue Holiday, and Golden State forward Juan Toscano-Anderson.,

In addition, the Tobias Harris Charitable Fund has awarded $2 million to promote educational equity. For instance, this year he awarded $300,000 to the School District of Philadelphia to recruit teachers from HBCUs or diverse backgrounds.

Hometown fans still love Sixers forward Tobias Harris for his heart and generosity

In addition, his Lit Labs program, which focuses on improving reading scores among students of diverse backgrounds, has distributed 30,000 books to 8,000 Philadelphia children to prevent summer reading gaps.