Tobias Harris' clutch play in crunch time is providing a big return on the Sixers' investment

While Portland's Nassir Little has only played once during the span compared to five times for Harris, Little tops the list after scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter against the Bucks on Feb. 1. Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, whose second-best average of 12 points in the fourth quarter during that stretch, only played in two games.

On the other hand, Harris had played in five games and shot a combined 60% in the fourth quarters. He left his imprint late in the game in key road wins against the Pacers (Jan. 31), the Charlotte Hornets (Feb. 3), and the Sacramento Kings (Tuesday).

Harris had 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting in the fourth quarter of the 119-110 victory over the Pacers. He followed that up with 13 points on 4-for-7 shooting and going 4 of 4 from the foul line in a 118-111 win over the Hornets. In the 119-111 victory over Kings, Harris scored 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting, including making both of his three-point attempts, in the fourth.

As impressive as those games were, Harris' most memorable performance came in the 107-106 home victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 27. He scored 12 fourth-quarter points on 3-for-4 shooting. No shot was bigger than his 15-foot jumper that turned out to be the game-winner with three seconds remaining.