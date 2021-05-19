The Sixers' Tobias Harris: 'This is the opportunity we have to do something great'

The Philadelphia 76ers are using this week to get healthy but also crank it up in practice, sort of a mini training camp. It will be the most practice time they have had since the preseason.

They are set to meet the winner of Thursday night's play-in game between the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards in Sunday's first opening-round game.

One player whose game took a substantial leap this year was Tobias Harris, who is looking to take what he did in the regular season and duplicate it in the playoffs.

This was the 10th, and arguably the best, season of Harris' NBA career. He came close to being a 50-40-90 player, shooting 51.2% from the field, 39.4% from 3-point range and 89.2% from the foul line.

It will be Harris' third postseason with the Sixers since being traded by the Los Angeles Clippers in February 2019. He had a strong first-round playoff series against Brooklyn in 2019, but his last two series — a seven-game heartbreaker in the Eastern Conference semifinals vs. Toronto in 2019 and last season's first round against Boston — didn't go as well. Harris shot 14 for 58 (24.1%) from deep in those two series, including 2 for 15 in the four-game sweep by the Boston Celtics.