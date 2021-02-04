That smothering 'D' in the first quarter showed the Sixers at their best

"That stretch in the first quarter was as good as we can play defense," Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. "It's not like they were missing shots, there weren't a lot of shots to be had..."

The Hornets (10-12) entered the game with consecutive wins over Indiana, Milwaukee and Miami. The first quarter wiped out any of that recent momentum.

"Obviously the first quarter cost us, I thought we were OK the rest of the way," Hornets coach James Borrego said. "We dug ourselves in too big of a hole in the first quarter and had to play perfect to catch up."

The Sixers were coming off Sunday's 119-110 win at Indiana, in a game they overcame a 20-point deficit late in the third quarter. They were also able to win that game without Joel Embiid, who was sidelined with back tightness.

The Sixers were feeling pretty good about themselves and carried that late-game momentum from Indiana into the first quarter at Charlotte.

Having Embiid back didn't hurt. He had 13 points, six rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal in the first quarter, including a length of the court driving dunk. Embiid finished with 34 points and 11 rebounds.

This was the opposite of how the Sixers started in Indiana, where after the first quarter, the Pacers led by 10.