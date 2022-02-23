Stockton's DJ Campbell, Kyion Flanders, coach Scott Bittner earn postseason honors

The New Jersey Athletic Conference released its men’s basketball all-conference team and postseason honors Wednesday, and the Ospreys were well-represented.

DJ Campbell (Vineland H.S.) was named the NJAC Player of the Year, Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) was named the Defensive Player of the Year and Scott Bittner was named the Coach of the Year for the second time in his six-year tenure.

Campbell and Flanders were each named to the NJAC first team, while junior guard Kadian Dawkins was named an honorable mention. The Ospreys (22-4) will play Montclair State in the NJAC semifinals 7 p.m. Thursday.

“You only get those awards when you have really good players,” said Stockton coach Scott Bittner, alluding to Flanders, Campbell, Dawkins and Ocean City graduate Luciano Lubrano, who suffered a season-ending injury after a great start to the season.

“The players win the game. So, maybe I should have gotten recruiter of the year, but I don’t know about coach,” Bittner said. “I’m still the same coach I was four years ago, just with better players.”

Campbell averages 19.2 points per game, which leads the NJAC. The junior guard scored double digits in 25 of 26 games, including 13 with 20-plus.

Campbell ranks first and second in conference-only points (341) and free-throw percentage (85.9%), respectively. The Vineland resident is third in conference-only 3-point percentage (36.2%). He leads the team with 5.3 rebounds per game, and averages three 3s per game.

With 499 points so far this season, Campbell is on the cusp of becoming the eighth different player in Stockton history to have a 500-point season.

“It’s a crazy feeling,” said Campbell, praising his coaches and teammates “I just have been putting the work in everyday. Being one of the first guys in practice, and the last one to leave. I’m just happy the hard work paid off. I have just always tried to be the hardest working guy.”

Campbell is now a three-time NJAC all-conference honoree, twice on the first team.

“He is averaging more points per game than anyone I had since I’ve been here,” Bittner said of Campbell. “Now, we play a little bit faster than we have, but he’s a workaholic. He deserves all the success he has because nobody eats, sleeps and drinks basketball more than DJ. And he is a terrific kid.”

Flanders helped lead a defense that ranked second in the conference, allowing just 68.9 points per game. Stockton was ranked first in scoring margin (+11.6), and much of that had to do with the senior guard. Flanders ranked third with a conference-only 2.3 steals per game.

This award has been a goal of his since he was a freshman, so getting this award as a senior is even more special, Flanders said. The Wildwood resident understands defense may not get all the glory sometimes, as most might just look at points or offense, so he is pleased his efforts were noticed.

“A lot of people nowadays are just worried about the amount of points they can score, and I just wanted to come into the game and have a different mindset,” Flanders said. “Every guy on our team can put the ball in the basket. Everyone on our team can score. Just to emphasize a little more on the defensive aspect, and work as hard as I can and play the best defense I can, I’m honored it all paid off in the end.”

Flanders is also a threat on offense, averaging 11.9 points. He is shooting 42% from the field, 39% from beyond the arc and 81% from the free-throw line. He also averages 5.2 rebounds.

Flanders, a leader on the team, is a three-time, all-conference honoree.

“Kyion is the most important person in the program, and that would include the coaches,” Bittner said. “Nobody has done more for Stockton basketball than Kyion, and he is the best leader I have ever been around or ever had.”

“Any success we are getting, it starts with him,” Bittner said.

While these awards are nice, Stockton has not yet reached all its goals this year, Bittner said — win the NJAC title and qualify for the NCAA Division III Tournament.

“We have to win the next two games, or none of it matters,” Bittner said. “We have been in the finals the last two years, and we have fallen short. Doing that again will make it bittersweet.”

Bittner does not want his players to become complacent, and “think they arrived. So, I’ll make sure I stay on top of guy in practice (Wednesday) and (Thursday), so we can go into (Thursday’s) game as humble as possible.”

Flanders is not letting his award get to his head, and is focused on Montclair.

“I would say it is perfect timing, but the job is not done,” Flanders said. “We still need to get one more (Thursday), then win the NJAC. It is a great honor, but sometimes it won’t matter unless you finish the job. We have to go out there (Thursday) and handle our business.”

“I already told my teammates none of that stuff matter to me unless you win a ring,” said Campbell, noting most of the team has been together for three years and has great chemistry. “I just want to win a championship. I’m not worried about the accolades right now.”







Other local awards

For the men, Rowan sophomore guard Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) was named to the first team.

For the women, Kean senior Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) was named the Player of the Year. Ramapo first-year player Jada Thompson (Hammonton) was named the Rookie of the Year. McCoy was also named to the first team, while Thompson was named to the second team.

Stockton freshman guard Madison LaRosa earned an honorable mention.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.