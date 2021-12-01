 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stockton women's basketball team falls to rival Rowan
0 comments
STOCKTON UNIVERSITY

Stockton women's basketball team falls to rival Rowan

{{featured_button_text}}

The Stockton University women’s basketball team tried to come back in the fourth quarter, but lost to rival Rowan 53-45 on Wednesday night in Glassboro.

Emma Morrone led the scoring for the Ospreys (3-4, 1-1 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference) with 13 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Grace Sacco, an Ocean City High School graduate, had nine points, four assists and three steals. Oakcrest High School graduate Ionyonia Alves had three points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

For the Profs (2-4, 1-1), Dakota Adams led the scoring with 11 points and nine rebounds. Jazlyn Duverglas (Cedar Creek H.S.) had seven points. Savanna Holt (Ocean City) had three points and eight rebounds, and Kate Herlihy (Middle Township) had two points and two rebounds.

Stockton next travels to Ramapo at 3 p.m. Saturday for a NJAC game.

The men’s game against Rowan ended too late for this edition.

Emma Morrone

Morrone

Contact Mark Melhorn:

609-272-7179

mmelhorn@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria hosts first international basketball match in years

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Production Director

Started at The Press in 1993 as an Ocean County reporter. Moved to the copy desk in 1994 until taking over as editor of At The Shore in 1995. Became deputy sports editor in 2004 and was promoted to sports editor in 2007.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News