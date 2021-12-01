Stockton women's basketball team falls to rival Rowan

The Stockton University women’s basketball team tried to come back in the fourth quarter, but lost to rival Rowan 53-45 on Wednesday night in Glassboro.

Emma Morrone led the scoring for the Ospreys (3-4, 1-1 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference) with 13 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Grace Sacco, an Ocean City High School graduate, had nine points, four assists and three steals. Oakcrest High School graduate Ionyonia Alves had three points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

For the Profs (2-4, 1-1), Dakota Adams led the scoring with 11 points and nine rebounds. Jazlyn Duverglas (Cedar Creek H.S.) had seven points. Savanna Holt (Ocean City) had three points and eight rebounds, and Kate Herlihy (Middle Township) had two points and two rebounds.

Stockton next travels to Ramapo at 3 p.m. Saturday for a NJAC game.

The men’s game against Rowan ended too late for this edition.

Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179 mmelhorn@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

