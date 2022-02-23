 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stockton men's team advances to NJAC semifinals

  • 0

The top-seeded Stockton University men's basketball team held on to beat The College of New Jersey 71-67 on Tuesday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal game in Galloway Township.

The Ospreys (22-4) will host fourth-seeded Montclair State University at 7 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal game.

Stockton opened a 20-point lead in the second half, but eighth-seeded TCNJ (10-14) cut it to 70-67 with 14 seconds left to play. Stockton's DJ Campbell, a Vineland High School graduate, hit one of two free throws with 10 seconds remaining to make it 71-67.

Campbell scored 19 points and had five rebounds. Kadian Dawkins hit 7 of 9 from the field and finished with 18 points. He also had nine rebounds and five assists. Rynell Lawrence (Millville) added 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks, and Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) had nine points.

Danny Bodine led the Lions with 21 points and had five rebounds and five blocks. Jason Larranaga hit two late 3-pointers to make it closer, and he finished with 14 points. Jim Clemente had eight points and 11 rebounds.

People are also reading…

Stockton women's basketball: Rowan University beat the Ospreys 87-54 in an NJAC quarterfinal game in Glassboro. Stockton freshman Madison LaRosa scored 27 points.

The seventh-seeded Ospreys finished the season 11-15. Rowan, the No. 2 seed, improved to 17-8 and will host the winner between Montclair State and New Jersey City in an NJAC semifinal Thursday.

Stockton trailed just 24-21 after the first quarter, but Rowan was up 47-32 at halftime.

Also for Stockton, Adriyana Jennings had seven points and 10 rebounds, and Emma Morrone added seven points and four rebounds. Sanaa Parks contributed five points and seven rebounds.

Nicole Mallard shot 10 for 14 from the field and led the Profs with 27 points. She also had four steals. Grace Marshall scored 13 points and four rebounds and four steals. Jazlyn Duverglas (Cedar Creek) had five points, three rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal.

DJ Campbell headshot

Campbell
0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown unloads on Tom Brady, Bruce Arians in social media post

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News