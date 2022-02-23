Stockton men's team advances to NJAC semifinals

The top-seeded Stockton University men's basketball team held on to beat The College of New Jersey 71-67 on Tuesday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal game in Galloway Township.

The Ospreys (22-4) will host fourth-seeded Montclair State University at 7 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal game.

Stockton opened a 20-point lead in the second half, but eighth-seeded TCNJ (10-14) cut it to 70-67 with 14 seconds left to play. Stockton's DJ Campbell, a Vineland High School graduate, hit one of two free throws with 10 seconds remaining to make it 71-67.

Campbell scored 19 points and had five rebounds. Kadian Dawkins hit 7 of 9 from the field and finished with 18 points. He also had nine rebounds and five assists. Rynell Lawrence (Millville) added 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks, and Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) had nine points.

Danny Bodine led the Lions with 21 points and had five rebounds and five blocks. Jason Larranaga hit two late 3-pointers to make it closer, and he finished with 14 points. Jim Clemente had eight points and 11 rebounds.

Stockton women's basketball: Rowan University beat the Ospreys 87-54 in an NJAC quarterfinal game in Glassboro. Stockton freshman Madison LaRosa scored 27 points.

The seventh-seeded Ospreys finished the season 11-15. Rowan, the No. 2 seed, improved to 17-8 and will host the winner between Montclair State and New Jersey City in an NJAC semifinal Thursday.

Stockton trailed just 24-21 after the first quarter, but Rowan was up 47-32 at halftime.

Also for Stockton, Adriyana Jennings had seven points and 10 rebounds, and Emma Morrone added seven points and four rebounds. Sanaa Parks contributed five points and seven rebounds.

Nicole Mallard shot 10 for 14 from the field and led the Profs with 27 points. She also had four steals. Grace Marshall scored 13 points and four rebounds and four steals. Jazlyn Duverglas (Cedar Creek) had five points, three rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal.

