Stockton men to face undefeated, defending NJAC champion TCNJ in tourney semifinals Friday

The Stockton University men's basketball team learned Sunday which team it will face in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.

The fifth-seeded Ospreys (4-3) will play top-seeded and defending champion The College of New Jersey (7-0) on the Lions' home court in Ewing Township on Friday. The time has not been announced.

On Sunday, the Lions, coming off a 14-day layoff, defeated Kean 77-64 in a quarterfinal game. The Ospreys, coached by Scott Bittner, had advanced from the quarterfinals Friday with a 67-45 win at Rutgers-Newark. In this pandemic-affected season in which eight NJAC teams opted to play, the quarterfinals served as the opening round of the tournament.

Saturday's semifinal game will be the third meeting of the season between the Ospreys and the Lions. They opened the season with a home-and-home series Feb. 5 and 6. TCNJ took the opener 89-81 at the Stockton Athletic Center and won 84-75 the next day in Ewing.

The Ospreys' leading scorers this season are Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City H.S.) with 14.3 ppg, DJ Campbell (Vineland) with 13.9 and Rynell Lawrence (Millville) with 10.3. Lawrence averages a team-best 6.1 rebounds per game. Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) averages 5.4 rpg. Campbell tops the Ospreys in minutes per game with 30.7.