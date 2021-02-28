Stockton basketball teams to play NJAC Tournament games this week

The delayed, shortened and then further abbreviated Stockton University basketball seasons will continue this week in their conference tournaments.

The New Jersey Athletic Conference announced its men's and women's quarterfinal pairings Saturday night. In both tournaments, the semifinals will be played March 12-13 at the sites of the higher remaining seeds. The top remaining seed will host the March 19 championship games.

In the quarterfinals, the fifth-seeded Stockton men (3-3) will play at No. 4 Rutgers-Newark (2-2) at 8:15 p.m. Friday.

Also Friday, No. 8 Rutgers-Camden will play at No. 2 New Jersey City, and No. 6 William Patterson will play at No. 3 Montclair State. The other quarterfinal game, No. 7 Kean at No. 1 The College of New Jersey, will be played next Sunday, March 7.

TCNJ is the defending champion. The Ospreys last won the tournament in the 2015-16 season.

The seventh-seeded Stockton women (1-4) will play The College of New Jersey (8-0), the No. 2 seed, at 1 p.m. Saturday in Ewing Township.

The other three women's quarterfinal games are scheduled for Friday: No. 8 Rutgers-Camden at No. 1 Montclair State; No. 5 Kean at No. 4 Rutgers-Newark; and No. 6 William Paterson at No. 3 New Jersey City.