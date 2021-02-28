Stockton basketball teams to play NJAC Tournament games this week

The delayed, shortened and then further abbreviated Stockton University basketball seasons will continue this week in their conference tournaments.
The New Jersey Athletic Conference announced its men's and women's quarterfinal pairings Saturday night. In both tournaments, the semifinals will be played March 12-13 at the sites of the higher remaining seeds. The top remaining seed will host the March 19 championship games.
In the quarterfinals, the fifth-seeded Stockton men (3-3) will play at No. 4 Rutgers-Newark (2-2) at 8:15 p.m. Friday.
Also Friday, No. 8 Rutgers-Camden will play at No. 2 New Jersey City, and No. 6 William Patterson will play at No. 3 Montclair State. The other quarterfinal game, No. 7 Kean at No. 1 The College of New Jersey, will be played next Sunday, March 7.
TCNJ is the defending champion. The Ospreys last won the tournament in the 2015-16 season.
The seventh-seeded Stockton women (1-4) will play The College of New Jersey (8-0), the No. 2 seed, at 1 p.m. Saturday in Ewing Township.
The other three women's quarterfinal games are scheduled for Friday: No. 8 Rutgers-Camden at No. 1 Montclair State; No. 5 Kean at No. 4 Rutgers-Newark; and No. 6 William Paterson at No. 3 New Jersey City.
Rowan is the defending champion. The Ospreys last won the tournament in the 2004-05 season. Montclair and TCNJ each finished the regular season undefeated, and the Red Hawks got the No. 1 seed on a tiebreaker.
Eight NJAC schools chose to play this winter in a season that did not begin for most teams until Feb. 5. The Montclair women played nonconference Salisbury on Jan. 25, but all other teams were limited to an eight-game schedule consisting of four home-and-home series with no fans permitted to attend.
The Ospreys' seasons were further shortened. Their regular-season home-and-home finales, scheduled for this past Friday and Saturday, were canceled. The men's game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Rutgers-Newark program. The women's game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues affecting the Stockton program. The Stockton women's Feb. 20 game against Rutgers-Camden also was canceled due to pandemic protocols.
