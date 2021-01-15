Stockton basketball teams to begin 8-game seasons Feb. 5

The Ospreys women's team begins at TCNJ on Feb. 5 at a time to be determined.

"It feels really good and we're very excited," Ospreys women's coach Devin Jefferson said. "The pandemic has changed all of our lives. I was talking to the players, and they're really excited to be back on campus. We're taking it one day at a time.

"We practiced five weeks in the fall, and then we had to shut down. They all did their training on their own, and we came back Monday."

The usual NJAC men's and women's doubleheaders will not happen this year. When the Stockton men are at home, the women will play the same school away, and vice-versa. The final Stockton regular season games are scheduled for Feb. 26 and 27 against Rutgers Newark.

Eight of the 10 conference schools have elected to play men's and women's basketball this winter, the others being Kean, Montclair State and William Paterson. Rowan University canceled its winter sports on Jan. 6.

"We started practices on Monday, and it's great to be back in the gym with 15 or 16 kids who are like members of your family," Bittner said. "The first two practices, we eased into it, and third on we went full-tilt. We do (COVID-19) tests three a week. Just being able to practice five to seven weeks will be great. The games will be icing on the cake."