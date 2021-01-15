Stockton basketball teams to begin 8-game seasons Feb. 5

Stockton University announced Friday it will have men's and women's basketball this winter, with a smaller schedule that begins Feb. 5.
Stockton made the announcement along with the New Jersey Athletic Conference that's its men's and women's teams will each play eight league games, with weekend home-and-away games.
The contests will be played according to the guidelines of the New Jersey Department of Health Guidance for Sport Activities in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans will not be permitted unless the state guidance changes.
"We're just excited to be back in the gym," Stockton men's basketball coach Scott Bittner said. "I've talked to other coaches, and they said it's been tough from a mental health standpoint (to not be practicing), so imagine how the kids feel. I want to thank everyone in the school administration and Kevin McHugh (Stockton executive director of athletics and recreation) and the league for making this happen. People always had hope, and at the end of the day, that's a powerful thing."
The Ospreys teams will each play The College of New Jersey, New Jersey City, Rutgers-Camden and Rutgers-Newark twice. Teams will play the same opponent on Fridays and Saturdays, home and away.
The Stockton men's team opens the season at 6 p.m. in Galloway Township on Feb. 5 against TCNJ in a rematch of last year's NJAC championship game. The Lions beat Stockton 60-75 on Feb. 29.
The Ospreys women's team begins at TCNJ on Feb. 5 at a time to be determined.
"It feels really good and we're very excited," Ospreys women's coach Devin Jefferson said. "The pandemic has changed all of our lives. I was talking to the players, and they're really excited to be back on campus. We're taking it one day at a time.
"We practiced five weeks in the fall, and then we had to shut down. They all did their training on their own, and we came back Monday."
The usual NJAC men's and women's doubleheaders will not happen this year. When the Stockton men are at home, the women will play the same school away, and vice-versa. The final Stockton regular season games are scheduled for Feb. 26 and 27 against Rutgers Newark.
Eight of the 10 conference schools have elected to play men's and women's basketball this winter, the others being Kean, Montclair State and William Paterson. Rowan University canceled its winter sports on Jan. 6.
"We started practices on Monday, and it's great to be back in the gym with 15 or 16 kids who are like members of your family," Bittner said. "The first two practices, we eased into it, and third on we went full-tilt. We do (COVID-19) tests three a week. Just being able to practice five to seven weeks will be great. The games will be icing on the cake."
If conditions allow, the NJAC men's and women's championship tournaments will take place the first week in March. The details will be determined at a later date. The conference tournament winners will receive automatic bids to the NCAA Division III tournament. Selections are scheduled for March 6.
The Stockton men, with several key underclassmen, went 18-9 (14-4 NJAC regular season) last winter in Bittner's fourth season.
"We're excited about the season because we had three freshmen and two sophomores last year that were among our best players," Bittner said. "Five of our six best players were underclassmen, and they're in leadership roles."
The Stockton women were 10-15 (5-13) last season, Jefferson's second at the helm.
"We have to get our endurance back," Jefferson said. "The biggest piece is the energy, motivation and chemistry, and that's already there. The NJAC is tough all the way around. We'll focus on our strengths and weaknesses and build a better unit.
"I'm so grateful and blessed to be coaching. You might say eight games isn't much, but we're happy to be doing something. It could all change in a moment."
Announcements about other NJAC sports and their championships are expected to be made at a later date.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.