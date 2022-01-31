Stockton basketball players Kyion Flanders, Madison LaRosa earn NJAC recognition

Two Stockton University basketball players earned recognition from the New Jersey Athletic Conference on Monday for their performances during the week of Jan. 24-30.

Senior guard Kyion Flanders (Wildwood H.S.) was named the men's Player of the Week. Freshman guard Madison LaRosa earned the women's basketball Rookie of the Week award for the third time.

Flanders, a two-time all-NJAC selection, earned his first weekly conference award. In a 96-91 win over Rowan University on Wednesday, he scored a career-high 31 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1 minute, 28 seconds left in the game. He made 5 of 7 shots (71.4%) from 3-point range, was 8 for 8 from the foul line and got a game-high four steals. His performance helped the Ospreys maintain sole possession of first place in the conference.

Entering Monday night's game against Montclair State, Flanders was averaging 12.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Ospreys (15-3). Flanders was tied for third in the NJAC in steals (2.4 spg) and tied for eighth in 3-pointers (2.3 per game).