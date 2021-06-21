Stay Hungry Basketball League getting new home at Bader Field

The Stay Hungry Basketball League is set to get a new home.
Starting June 26, the league will play its games at a newly constructed court at Bade Field. Games have been played at Lagoon Park in Atlantic City's Venice Park section.
The league, in its third season, has become one of the highlights of the Atlantic City summer.
