St. Peter's defeats Quinnipiac 64-52 in MAAC semifinal In Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY  — Matthew Lee scored 14 points as St. Peter's topped Quinnipiac 64-52 in the Metro Atlantic Conference Tournament semifinals Friday night At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

KC Ndefo had 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for St. Peter's (18-11). Doug Edert added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Matt Balanc had 14 points for the Bobcats (14-17). Kevin Marfo added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Dezi Jones had 10 points.

St. Peter’s will face Monmouth for the MAAC championship at 4 p.m. Saturday.

