Smith, No. 1 Auburn pull away from Oklahoma 86-68: Roundup

AUBURN, Ala. — Jabari Smith bounced back from a rough shooting night with 23 points and 12 rebounds and Walker Kessler scored 21 to lead No. 1 Auburn to an 86-68 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday.
The Tigers (20-1) built a big lead, lost most of it and then dominated the final minutes for their nation-leading 17th consecutive win. The Sooners (13-8) visited as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Smith was just 2-of-15 shooting for five points in a 55-54 win over Missouri Tuesday. He and Kessler took over this one.
The 7-foot-1 Kessler was 9 of 11 from the floor, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots. He also hit his fourth and fifth 3-pointers of the season.
K.D. Johnson scored 13 after producing the last five points in the Missouri win.
Jordan Goldwire led Oklahoma with a career-high 19 points. Umoja Gibson scored 14 points and Tanner Groves had 13.
Auburn pushed a 12-point halftime lead to 14 coming out of the locker room.
Oklahoma whittled it down to 50-47 on Gibson's baseline layup with 12:24 to play. Gibson also fueled the aborted comeback with a 3-pointer, drawing a foul and converting the four-point play at the foul line.
It was all Auburn from there, including Kessler's second 3.
BIG PICTURE
Oklahoma lost for the second time this season to a No. 1 team, including an 84-74 defeat to currently fourth-ranked Baylor on Jan. 4. Didn't get its first rebound for nearly 6 minutes to open the game and went 9:21 without a basket during another first-half stretch.
Auburn withstood every challenge in its first home game as a No. 1 team. Dominated the boards 41-29 and made 22 of 26 free throws (84.6%).
PEARL'S DEAL
Hours before tipoff, Auburn released details of coach Bruce Pearl's new 8-year, $50.2 million contract. His annual pay starts at $5.4 million with an annual $250,000 raise.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma hosts TCU on Monday night.
Auburn tries for a season sweep of in-state rival Alabama at home Tuesday night.
No. 9 Duke 74,
Louisville 65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — AJ Griffin scored 22 points, including consecutive 3-pointers during a late 12-0 run that helped No. 9 Duke escape Louisville.
The Blue Devils (17-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) led 24-8 after 10 minutes before Louisville eventually rallied to forge several ties, the last at 60-all on El Ellis' long 3-pointer with 8:28 remaining.
Wendell Moore Jr.'s two free throws put Duke back up 62-60 before Paolo Banchero and Mark Williams followed with timely blocks, the latter of which set up Griffin's 3 that made it 65-60.
Griffin then followed Williams' block of Mason Faulkner with another big 3 for an eight-point lead with 4:50 left. Banchero added a jumper and Williams a layup for the double-digit cushion that helped Duke earn its third consecutive victory and fifth in six games.
Ellis had 18 points off the bench and Dre Davis 16 for the Cardinals (11-10, 5-6), who fell short in Mike Pegues' second debut as interim coach. Pegues led Louisville to a 5-1 start while head coach Chris Mack was suspended and took over again Wednesday after Mack and the school agreed to part ways.
Griffin made all five of his 3s and finished 8 of 13 from the field. Williams added 14 points with 11 rebounds and two blocks, while Banchero had 11 points with 15 boards and a block. Duke outshot Louisville 44%-42%, holding the Cardinals to just 33% after halftime.
BIG PICTURE
Duke: The Blue Devils created plenty of looks, especially in the paint. That led to a lot of layups and dunks as they outscored Louisville 42-26 in the lane. Those chances made a difference, though not as much as Griffin's sharp shooting from behind the arc when Duke needed it.
Louisville: Changing coaches didn't appear to have an immediate effect as the Cardinals quickly trailed by double digits. But Pegues kept on urging his team from the sideline, and they soon found the energy that had been lacking. The Cardinals strung together baskets to eventually tie the game and stayed close but could not get over the hump. The performance was still good enough to earn a big cheer from their biggest crowd this season.
UP NEXT
Duke visits Notre Dame on Monday night in a game rescheduled from Jan. 1.
Louisville hosts North Carolina on Tuesday night.
No. 10 Michigan St. 83,
Michigan 67
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Max Christie scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half and Malik Hall finished with 15 points, leading No. 10 Michigan State over Michigan.
The Spartans (16-4, 7-2 Big Ten) pulled away by outscoring their rivals 14-3 early in the second half and didn't have trouble keeping a comfortable cushion.
The Wolverines (10-8, 4-4) started strong, leading by as much as six in the first half. Michigan trailed by just four at halftime, but missed its first eight shots in the second half and failed to bounce back at either end of the court.
Michigan State's bench was outscoring Michigan's 20-0 at one point early in the second half, a key factor that allowed Tom Izzo's team to overcome leading-scorer Gabe Brown being held scoreless for nearly 27 minutes.
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson had 14 of his 25 points in the first half. He didn't score in the second half until he went to the line with 7:56 left and he went on to quickly score six points to pull the Wolverines within 11 points.
Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate scored 11 each for the Wolverines.
Michigan State's Joey Hauser scored 14, A.J. Hoggard had 11 points and four other teammates made at least two shots. Even Keon Coleman, who plays wide receiver for the Spartans, made a layup late in the game when Izzo emptied his bench.
BIG PICTURE
Michigan: It's difficult to win when shooting just 37% as Juwan Howard's team found out at the Breslin Center. Dickinson scored a lot, but he was 8 of 19 and Eli Brooks was 3 of 11 and had eight points.
Michigan State: Brown, who averages a team-high 13 points, didn't score until midway through the second half and it didn't hurt the Spartans because of their depth that helped their reserves outscore Michigan's 33-6. Brown closed strong to finish with nine points.
UP NEXT
Michigan: Hosts Nebraska on Tuesday night.
Michigan State: Plays at Maryland on Tuesday night.
No. 25 Davidson 77,
La Salle 69
DAVIDSON, N.C. — Luka Brajkovic scored 22 points, Foster Loyer added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists and No. 25 Davidson held off La Salle in Bob McKillop's 1,000th game as head coach of the Wildcats.
The 71-year-old McKillop is 624-376 during his 33 seasons at Davidson.
Hyunjung Lee had 14 points, including four clutch free throws in the final minute, and Sam Mennenga provided some muscle inside with eight points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats. Davidson (17-3, 7-1 Atlantic 10) bounced back from a 70-68 loss to VCU on Wednesday night, just two days after entering the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2015.
Jack Clark had 18 points for La Salle (6-12, 1-7), which has lost eight of its last nine and remains winless on the road this season.
It was Brajkovic's eighth straight double-digit scoring game. The 6-foot-10 lefty forward has averaged 18.8 points per game during that span.
