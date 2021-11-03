Sixers’ Tobias Harris and Danny Green might face extended absences

PHILADELPHIA — The 76ers have had practice dealing with undermanned rosters.

They’re going to have to lean on those experiences in the coming days, if not a little longer.

The Sixers (5-2) were without starters Tobias Harris and Danny Green in Wednesday’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls at the Wells Fargo Center.

Harris tested positive for COVID-19 and could be sidelined at least 10 days, according to sources. The power forward, who is vaccinated, received the positive PCR test result on Tuesday night.

A vaccinated player only has to take a test if they are symptomatic or were in close contact with someone who has tested positive. Harris was both. He has been experiencing fatigue and congestion.

Meanwhile, Green is sidelined with left hamstring tightness. Assuming Green’s hamstring tightness is actually a strain, he could be out anywhere from a couple of days to two weeks.

On a positive note, Joel Embiid returned Wednesday after missing Monday’s 113-103 home victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. But the Sixers will be down two starters as they head into the first game of a back-to-back with Chicago and then possibly against the Detroit Pistons.