NEW YORK — The expectation was that the 76ers would purchase a second-round pick in Thursday's NBA draft.

That didn't happen, leaving the team without a draft-night selection for the first time in franchise history. The Sixers traded away two of their picks and had to forfeit another one. The Utah Jazz selected 28th with the pick the Sixers initially traded to the Brooklyn Nets last year.

In the second round, the Sixers surrendered the rights to the 34th pick to the Charlotte Hornets in a February trade centered on Jalen McDaniels and Matisse Thybulle. And they forfeited the 58th pick after the NBA determined they tampered in order to complete the free-agent signings of P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr.

But they were still able to add four undrafted players at the end of the night.

A league source confirmed the Sixers have agreed to two-way contracts with former Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV, former Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis and former NC State guard Terquavion Smith. The team will also add former Arizona State forward Marcus Bagley to an Exhibit 10 deal.

Bagley averaged 10.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists while playing just 17 games over three seasons with the Sun Devils. The junior was hampered by injuries throughout his career.

He also had a disagreement with coach Bobby Hurley on social media, ultimately leading to his departure from the team midway through this past season. Bagley only played in two games in 2022-23.

Council averaged 16.1 points this past season while being named a second-team all-SEC selection. The junior transferred to Arkansas after spending two seasons at Wichita State.

Tubelis was a consensus second-team All-American after averaging 19.8 points and 9.1 rebounds this past season. The 6-foot-11, 245-pound Lithuanian is also a two-time first-team all-Pac 12 selection.

And Smith averaged 17.9 points as a second-team all-ACC selection this past season. He originally entered the 2022 draft, but withdrew his name and returned to college for his sophomore year.