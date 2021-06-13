Sixers' size sapping Hawks' strength

“Everything will be on the table as far as how we come out and play because their size is a factor,” McMillan said. “I thought they pretty much pounded us in the paint (Friday) and we will see if we can make adjustments.”

The Sixers outscored the Hawks, 66-58, in the paint on Friday.

Embiid has been dominant, averaging 35.3 points in 35.5 minutes during the three games, but his presence on the offensive end goes beyond simply scoring.

“That is a big screen Embiid is setting and we are not getting through that screen,” McMillan said. “We are getting hit on that screen and have to work harder to get through those screens and try to keep the ball in front. It was like a downhill game for us, where they were turning the corner on those screens.”

Young, the one Hawk who can consistently create his own shot, agrees with McMillan when it comes to dealing with the Sixers’ size.

“I think they are obviously a great defensive team because of their length and guys they have around,” Young said. “When you have guys with long arms and taller guys, it is going to make it more difficult.”

Yet Young, who is averaging 28 points in the three games, says that should be no excuse for the Hawks’ struggles.