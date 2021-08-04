Sixers set to sign Georges Niang to two-year, $6.7 million deal

LAS VEGAS — Georges Niang will become a 76er.
The power forward has agreed to a two-year, $6.7 million deal to play for Philadelphia, according to a league source. The former Utah Jazz reserve was signed using part of the nontaxpayer mid-level exception. His contract can be finalized after noon on Friday.
Niang is a bit undersized at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds. However, he should be a solid option to back up Sixers starter Tobias Harris.,
The former Iowa State standout was selected by the Indiana Pacers with the 50th pick of the 2016 draft. The Pacers waived him on July 14, 2017. Niang signed with the Golden State Warriors a month later before being waived by Golden State on Oct. 14, 2017.
But he signed a two-way contract with the Jazz on Jan. 14, 2018. Niang had his deal converted to a regular NBA contract on July 13, 2018.
He will come to the Sixers with career averages of 5.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 11.9 minutes in 229 games with 11 starts.
Niang's agreement comes after the Sixers agreed to deals with Furkan Korkmaz and Andre Drummond.
Korkmaz agreed to a three-year, $15 million deal to remain with the Sixers on Monday. Drummond agreed to a one-year, veteran-minimum deal for about $2.6 million on Tuesday.
