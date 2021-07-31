Sixers reveal Joel Embiid has returned to the gym, but refuse to address questions about his troublesome knee

NEW YORK — Daryl Morey would reveal only that Joel Embiid is in the gym and said that the Philadelphia 76ers have no medical concerns about their All-Star center.

"He has a plan with our medical staff, and we feel good about it," Morey said of Embiid, who played with a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Sixers president of basketball operation was later asked if Embiid was going to have knee surgery.

"Again, he has a plan and he looks great," Morey said. "I'm intentionally not answering your specific question."

Embiid has been in the gym working out this offseason, but his knee remains a hot topic.

Will he need surgery to fully repair the knee? If so, when is it scheduled?

Embiid suffered the injury in Game 4 of the Sixers' first-round playoff series against the Washington Wizards. He was sidelined in Game 5, when the Sixers clinched the series at home.

The MVP runner-up averaged 30.4 points and 12.7 rebounds while playing with the injury against the Hawks.