Sixers' play in clutch situations a major factor in their first-half success

A key to achieving that rating is having Ben Simmons, who is able to defend any position on the court. Usually in clutch situations, the 6-foot-10 Simmons will be on the opponent's top scorer.

"There are very few players in the NBA that can do the things that Ben does defensively," Rivers said before the game.

As Doc Rivers sees it, Ben Simmons is the frontrunner for NBA Defensive Player of the Year

The Sixers were seventh in offensive rating (116.1) in clutch situations.

One thing the Sixers have to improve on for the entire game, including clutch situations, is their turnover percentage, which is an estimate of turnovers committed per 100 plays. In clutch situations, the Sixers are dead last in turnover percentage at 18.5.

It is not too surprising that the Nets were second in the NBA through Wednesday in clutch wins along with Portland, and of all teams, Sacramento. The Nets are 13-7 in such games. Milwaukee, which has been inconsistent, was just 4-8 heading into Thursday's game with Memphis.

Joel Embiid, who had 40 points and 19 rebounds against Utah, was fourth in the NBA in clutch scoring, averaging 4.7 points in such situations. He is second in free-throw attempts (2.2), hitting 83.8% of them.