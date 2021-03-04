Sixers' play in clutch situations a major factor in their first-half success

The NBA's Eastern Conference appears to be a three-team race, and one reason the Philadelphia 76ers have put themselves on top at the All-Star break is their play in clutch situations.
The Sixers (24-12) will try to hold off the Brooklyn Nets (23-12) over the second half of the season. The third contender, the Milwaukee Bucks, take a 21-14 record into their game Thursday before the All-Star break at Memphis.
If the Sixers perform in clutch situations during the second half of the season the way they did in the first, then they are likely to keep their lead. The Sixers resume their season March 11 in Chicago.
The Sixers lead the NBA in clutch wins, defined as games in which the margin is five points or less in the final five minutes. Their record in such games is 15-5, according to NBA.com stats.
The 15th of those wins came during Wednesday's 131-123 overtime home win over the Utah Jazz in a game matching the top teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences.
In the game, the Sixers trailed, 114-109, with 2 minutes and 18 seconds in regulation after Rudy Gobert scored on a dunk.,
What the statistics show is that the Sixers have been at their defensive best in clutch situations. Through Wednesday, the Sixers' defensive rating of 90.1 — the number of points they allow per 100 possessions — in those spots was second in the NBA behind only the Memphis Grizzlies (88.4).
A key to achieving that rating is having Ben Simmons, who is able to defend any position on the court. Usually in clutch situations, the 6-foot-10 Simmons will be on the opponent's top scorer.
"There are very few players in the NBA that can do the things that Ben does defensively," Rivers said before the game.
As Doc Rivers sees it, Ben Simmons is the frontrunner for NBA Defensive Player of the Year
The Sixers were seventh in offensive rating (116.1) in clutch situations.
One thing the Sixers have to improve on for the entire game, including clutch situations, is their turnover percentage, which is an estimate of turnovers committed per 100 plays. In clutch situations, the Sixers are dead last in turnover percentage at 18.5.
It is not too surprising that the Nets were second in the NBA through Wednesday in clutch wins along with Portland, and of all teams, Sacramento. The Nets are 13-7 in such games. Milwaukee, which has been inconsistent, was just 4-8 heading into Thursday's game with Memphis.
Joel Embiid, who had 40 points and 19 rebounds against Utah, was fourth in the NBA in clutch scoring, averaging 4.7 points in such situations. He is second in free-throw attempts (2.2), hitting 83.8% of them.
So having a dominant go-to player such as Embiid on offense (and defense) and with Simmons leading the defensive effort, the Sixers have prospered in these situations.
