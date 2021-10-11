Sixers in talks to bring Simmons back

Rich Paul, Ben Simmons' agent at Klutch Sports, and the 76ers are having discussions about bringing Simmons back to Philadelphia, a league source has confirmed.

The disgruntled point guard has been a no-show this season after telling Sixers brass in August that he wanted to be traded. A source said Paul and the Sixers have had discussions all weekend. He could return as early as this week.

"I've played my (entire) career with Ben," Sixers guard Furkan Korkmaz said following Monday's shootaround. "I don't know what the decision is going to be, what they make, what the organization makes. I would like to play with him, again.

"I want to see him back here. On the court, off the court, I know what kind of person he is. How strong a character he is. We would like to have him back. I would like to have him back."

Korkmaz, who knows Simmons well, said his teammate is not a bad person.

The main question is would Simmons actually play for the Sixers?

Even if Simmons comes back to Philadelphia, a league source told The Inquirer recently that Simmons still doesn't intend to play a game.