Sixers developing strong chemistry but face uncertain future pending Ben Simmons resolution

"Culture is not an accident," said Rivers, in his second season with the team. "We worked on it last year. We cleaned out a lot of stuff as you know on the team and all over ...

"When you have it, it allows you to get through tough times a lot easier than when you don't have it."

The Sixers realize they need everyone to succeed under the circumstances. Joel Embiid has been much more vocal with his teammates than in the past. It's not uncommon to see him laughing and opening up to them. They all appreciate it.

"Last year was good, too," forward Danny Green said of the team's chemistry, "but this one is fun. We don't obviously want to ruin that. At the same time, we know we could be better. It's too early in the season to tell."

They have 78 games and six months remaining in this season. So there's still time to improve as a team and develop their young individual talent.

The Sixers believe the vibe and chemistry will translate to the court as the season progresses and young guys get more comfortable and begin stepping up.

"It's a work in progress," Maxey said. "Different roles, different positions, different things and goin on. I'm not really worried. I think we will be alright."