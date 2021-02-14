Sixers' Danny Green on social injustice: 'You've got to have those conversations.'

So Green knew that this was a year especially that he couldn't sit on the sidelines when issues of social injustice were raised.

"I think all of us had no choice but to step up to be a vocal platform for our communities, of what kind of changes we want," Green said. "So I have learned a lot about history, I learned a lot about how it repeats itself, and it's crazy that nothing is impossible seeing the times we live in now, anything is possible, anything can happen."

One thing that Green has learned is that discussing the issues is extremely important, no matter how difficult it may be

"We are talking about it day to day, having uncomfortable conversations with people, as much as you want to avoid it, or try to avoid it is necessary," he said.

So he will continue to discuss the issues with others.

"You've got to have those conversations, you've got to enlighten and educate your friends and family, people around you, because a lot of them don't know and you have known these people for so long and you don't realize until something like this happens," Green said. "So I guess the biggest thing that I tried to implement or take away from it is to continue to have the conversation, even though it is uncomfortable, continue to educate each other, and continue to push and find ways to make our world, our place, our communities better."

