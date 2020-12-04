Sixers' Ben Simmons not moving in with Joel Embiid but does have big plans for NBA season

In addition to his relationship with Embiid, the biggest questions surrounding Simmons are his unwillingness to shoot from the perimeter and which position best suits him. New coach Doc Rivers doesn’t seem concerned about either of those.

“I don’t care about Ben’s shooting as much as so many other people seem to care about it,” Rivers said earlier this week. “I care that he’s a great player, and I’m going to let him play. I’m going to give him the keys and let him be free and play. If he takes no shots, I’m fine. If he takes 10 3s, I’m fine. If he gets to the line 15 times, I’m fine.”

Simmons played both point guard and power forward last season.

“Ben is a great decision-maker. Is Ben a point guard? Honestly, I don’t care,” Rivers said. “I don’t even know that yet. But I know one thing: If you can get him in space going downhill, the ball gets to the right place, and so we want to do that as much as we can.”

Simmons doesn’t want to be confined or limited by playing a designated position.

“I’m a player man,” he said. “There’s no one, two, three, four or five with me. I don’t really think you can put me in a position because of my talents and what I’m able to do. I’m a very creative player. I’m able to make plays.”