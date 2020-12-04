Sixers' Ben Simmons not moving in with Joel Embiid but does have big plans for NBA season

Get ready for the 2020-21 version of "The Odd Couple."
Philadelphia 76ers stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid living together?
“I’m moving in with Jo this month to get closer with him and learn his game,” Simmons deadpanned to reporters during a video conference call Friday morning. “We’re only going to grow and get better with time.”
Simmons was joking about being roommates, but whether Simmons and Embiid can not only coexist but flourish is the primary issue facing the 76ers as training camp ramps up this week.
"Jo and I realize how unique and special this moment is,” Simmons said. “Everyone wanted it to be the first couple years, and obviously it didn't happen. We have a new opportunity. We have new guys on the team, new leadership. I think we can go all the way. I wouldn’t be saying that if I didn’t believe it.”
The Sixers began individual workouts Tuesday. Group activities start Monday. The Sixers host the Boston Celtics in a preseason game Dec. 15. The regular season is scheduled to begin Dec. 22.
Simmons comes off a confounding season. He made All-NBA third team and first team All-Defense. Yet, the Boston Celtics swept the Sixers in the first round of the playoffs in the NBA bubble in August. Simmons didn’t play in the playoffs. He injured his knee in Philadelphia’s third regular-season game in the bubble and missed the rest of the season.
In addition to his relationship with Embiid, the biggest questions surrounding Simmons are his unwillingness to shoot from the perimeter and which position best suits him. New coach Doc Rivers doesn’t seem concerned about either of those.
“I don’t care about Ben’s shooting as much as so many other people seem to care about it,” Rivers said earlier this week. “I care that he’s a great player, and I’m going to let him play. I’m going to give him the keys and let him be free and play. If he takes no shots, I’m fine. If he takes 10 3s, I’m fine. If he gets to the line 15 times, I’m fine.”
Simmons played both point guard and power forward last season.
“Ben is a great decision-maker. Is Ben a point guard? Honestly, I don’t care,” Rivers said. “I don’t even know that yet. But I know one thing: If you can get him in space going downhill, the ball gets to the right place, and so we want to do that as much as we can.”
Simmons doesn’t want to be confined or limited by playing a designated position.
“I’m a player man,” he said. “There’s no one, two, three, four or five with me. I don’t really think you can put me in a position because of my talents and what I’m able to do. I’m a very creative player. I’m able to make plays.”
Simmons advanced a theory Friday on why the Sixers fell so short of expectations last season, and it involves the word “accountability," which was thrown around so much by Philadelphia players in August and after the team parted ways with former coach Brett Brown.
“We weren’t in position to go into that bubble and win,” Simmons said. “I think our mindset was off. Accountability is a huge part of winning.”
But a little more than three months after their last game, Simmons now sees a more mature Sixers team in part of because the tone established by Rivers and his staff. Still, that’s a lot of growing up in a short period of time.
“It’s been great to see guys be accountable for certain things,” Simmons said, “and come here ready with a different mindset.”
When it comes to Simmons, Rivers seems focused not on the past but on a future with a single goal.
“Ben is brilliant enough for me to allow him to play and not get in his way and cloud his head up with a bunch of crap,” the coach said. “It’s about winning, and that’s what I want Ben to focus on.”
FAVE-5: Here's Joe Martucci's most memorable work from 2020
Highs and lows.
For me, that usually means temperatures. For most of us in South Jersey, lows mean the struggles of dealing with Tropical Storm Isaias, a derecho, and multiple days where winds howled over 70 mph. Of course, I didn't even get into COVID-19.
The highs came in the form of the record warmth in November, where we flocked to the beach, in November. It also meant one of the most vibrant fall foliage seasons we've ever seen and, for some, a record snowless winter.
As the page turns to 2021, let's look back at how you shaped my year at The Press. Here are five pieces that I thought were most memorable from 2020.
