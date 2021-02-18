Sixers beat Rockets, but only after holding off Houston's late rally

Embiid, who missed Monday's 134-123 loss at Utah with back tightness, returned to the lineup but looked to be laboring during parts of the first half. He was limited to eight points on 3-for-9 shooting in the first half.

"It was pretty tight," Embiid said about his back. "I just wanted to make sure we got the win and that is all that matters."

Embiid did start the second half and was aggressive offensively with 12 third-quarter points. He finished with 31 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists.

With the Sixers up by 26 at the half, he was asked if he considered sitting out the rest of the game.

"I wanted to give it a shot for five more minutes," he said. "I had to adjust to it but that first half, I meant the whole game it was pretty tight, but I will be fine."

No doubt, monitoring his back issues will likely be a season-long endeavor.

Harris had 24 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 assists; Seth Curry had 25 points and 5 assists. Wall totaled 28 points on 11-of-23 shooting from the field, and 7 assists.

The Sixers (19-10) played without Ben Simmons, who was out due to an illness. Rivers said before the game that he thought it was a stomach flu and later added that it wasn't COVID-related.