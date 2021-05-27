Simmons' believers and doubters need to chill out: Must Win

Simmons said a lot of people critiquing him have never played basketball at a high level.

“That would be like me telling you how to do your job,” he said.

Is what Simmons did in the first two games of the series going to be enough to help propel Philadelphia to the NBA Finals or even a championship?

Or is the 0-for-6 from the foul line and the lack of aggressiveness on offense in Game 1 going to cost Philadelphia at some point?

Simmons missed the playoffs last season with a knee injury.

In the 2019 Eastern Conference, seven-game semifinal loss to the Toronto Raptors, Simmons played a combined 51 minutes, 35 seconds in the fourth quarter. He was 4 for 6 from the field and scored 10 points.

I believe for the Sixers to reach the NBA Finals or win a title, Simmons can’t repeat that effort. He must be able to create scoring opportunities for himself and teammates in the fourth quarter of playoff games.

We’re going to find out soon if he can. If he can’t, we’re also going to find out whether Rivers can scheme another way for Philadelphia to score in the final minutes.

Until then, it’s time for the Simmons believers and doubters to call a truce.

