Salem County tops Atlantic Cape 70-69 to snap Buccaneers' win streak at 9
Salem Community College beat nationally ranked Atlantic Cape Community College 70-69 in men's basketball Thursday night in Mays Landing to end the Buccaneers' nine-game winning streak.

Paris Hickman scored 21 points and got 13 rebounds to lead the Mighty Oaks (13-7, 9-7 Garden State Athletic Conference). Myles Haynes scored 15 and got a game-high 18 rebounds. Salem outrebound Atlantic Cape 41-22.

David Coit led Atlantic Cape with 29 points and seven rebounds. Richard Jones added 15 points and a team-high four assists. Justin Boston scored 13.

The Buccaneers, (17-4, 14-3)  had not lost since Dec. 14 at Community College of Philadelphia. Atlantic Cape, ranked 11th this week in National Junior College Athletic Association Division III, will play at Ocean County College at noon Saturday.

