Rutgers was a bubble team that was left out of the men’s NCAA Tournament, but the Scarlet Knights’ basketball season is not over.

On Sunday night, Rutgers accepted a bid to the National Invitation Tournament. Rutgers will play Hofstra in the opening round in Piscataway at 7 p.m. Tuesday. ESPNU will televise it.

Rutgers is 19-14 after losing seven of its last 10 games. The Scarlet Knights went 10-10 in the Big East. Hofstra is 24-9 (16-2 Colonial Athletic Association).

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers went 9-4 in nonconference games. The Scarlet Knights average 67.9 points per game and outscore their opponents by an average of 7.6.

The Pride are 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford Omoruyi is scoring 13.2 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Scarlet Knights. Cam Spencer is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Rutgers.

Aaron Estrada is averaging 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 3-7, averaging 60.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Pride: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

FINAL FOUR: The NIT semifinals and final will be played at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on March 28 and 30.

HISTORY: The NIT was first played in 1938, with Temple defeating Colorado in the final. Last season, Xavier beat Texas A&M for the championship.