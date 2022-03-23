Rutgers star Ron Harper Jr. declares for NBA Draft

Rutgers University men's basketball standout Ron Harper Jr. declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, the senior forward announced Wednesday on Twitter.

Harper was named an Associated Press All-American honorable mention and second-team All-Big Ten Conference selection after averaging 15.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights (18-14).

Harper, along with teammate and fellow senior Geo Baker, helped Rutgers reach the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season, the first time the program made back-to-back appearances in the tournament since 1976.

"The last four years have been nothing short of a dream come true," Harper said on Twitter. "I've made countless relationships that will last a lifetime. I've watch the RAC/JMA (Jersey Mike's Arena) transform into the nation's best home court advantage. It's simple. The fans are the reason! These are the fans that have embraced me since I stepped on the Rutgers campus in 2018. They are the best fans in basketball hands down."

Harper finishes his collegiate career with 1,525 points, which is tied with Roy Hinson for 11th-most in Rutgers history, 94 steals and 78 blocks. Harper averaged 12.6 points and 5.1 rebounds and shot 43.9% from the field and 34% from 3-point range in his four-year career.

This season, Harper shot 44.2% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc. He was a 79.5% free-throw shooter for the Scarlet Knights.

Harper is a projected second-round pick, according to ESPN.

Harper has the opportunity to be the first Scarlet Knight selected in the NBA Draft since Hamady N’Diaye, who was drafted in second round in 2010 by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 2022 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

"Now it time for me to pursue another dream of mine," Harper said to close out his statement after thanking the Rutgers staff, team and his family.

