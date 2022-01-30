Rutgers rallies, hand Nebraska its 8th straight loss, 63-61

LINCOLN, Neb. — Geo Baker scored eight of his 14 points in the final 5-plus minutes, Mawot Mag had 13 points on perfect shooting and Rutgers rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat Nebraska 63-61 on Saturday night, handing the Cornhuskers their eighth consecutive loss.

Baker was called for a foul as Kobe Webster shot a potential tying 3-point shot with 0.9 seconds left but Webster missed the first free throw, made the second and then intentionally missed the third — an air ball, which gave possession to the Scarlet Knights, who ran out the clock.

Baker scored the first six points in a 9-2 spurt that pulled Rutgers within a point when Ron Harper Jr. — who had been 0-for-8 shooting, hit a 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 54 seconds to play. Mag and Nebraska's Trey McGowens traded 3s before Bryce McGowens made two free throws to give Nebraska a 60-57 lead about 70 seconds later, but Baker answered with a contested fade-away jumper in the lane.

After the Cornhuskers missed a 3-point shot, Baker missed a straight-away 3 but Paul Mulcahy grabbed the offensive rebound and scored in the lane to give Rutgers its first lead at 61-60 with 1:32 left.

Nebraska went 0 for 3 from the field and 1 for 3 from the free-throw line with a turnover from there.