Rivers on Simmons: ‘We want him back’

PHILADELPHIA — Can the rift between Ben Simmons and the Sixers be repaired? Doc Rivers is not ruling it out.

The Sixers coach said Wednesday in an interview with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s "First Take" that the team “would love to get Ben back ... if we can,” despite The Philadelphia Inquirer reporting Simmons no longer wants to be a Sixer and will not report to training camp next week.

“There’s been so many times that this has happened that hasn’t been reported, and the guy comes back,” Rivers said. “Listen, we’re gonna go through it. We’re gonna always do what’s best for the team. But I can tell you up front, we would love to get Ben back and, if we can, we’re gonna try to do that. Ben has a long contract, so it’s in our hands, and we want him back.”

Rivers acknowledged that a recent conversation between Simmons and the Sixers’ brass occurred, during which Simmons “gave his reasons (for wanting out of Philadelphia), which we obviously didn’t agree with.”

Rivers also pushed back on how his postgame comments about Simmons following Philly’s Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals were portrayed.