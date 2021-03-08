Rider, the MAAC's last-place team, stuns Canisius in tourney opener in Atlantic City

The madness started early at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Monday night.
The MAAC’s last place team during the regular season, Rider University, rallied in the second half to stun sixth-seeded Canisius 78-76 in a first-round game. Rider, the No. 11 seed, advances to the quarterfinals to meet third-seeded Saint Peter’s at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Rider (6-16) trailed by 11 with a little more than 11 minutes left in the game. The Broncs were down five with 2 minutes, 38 seconds left.
“We were fortunate to win tonight,” coach Kevin Baggett said. “My message to our guys was just stay together. We were going to go through some highs and lows. If you want to win this tournament, you have to stay together. When we got down by 11, guys in the huddle were like, ‘We got this. We got this.”
Dwight Murray Jr. led Rider with 22 points. Dontrell McQuarter scored 11 and grabbed 10 rebounds. Allen Powell kept Rider close in the second half with his perimeter shooting, sinking 3 of 4 from beyond the arc. He finished with 19 points.
Rider finished the game on a 7-0 run.
Murray sank a 3-pointer with 1:03 left to tie the score.
Rider took the lead for good when Murray found the 6-foot-7 McQuarter in the lane for a layup with 29 seconds remaining. Murray was closely guarded and appeared to be out of options on the play.
“My teammates were yelling (McQuaerter) was open,” Murray said. “I threw it up to a point where he could catch it, and he went up strong.”
In the final 20 seconds, Canisius (7-6) missed two 3-pointers that would have given the Golden Griffins the lead.
“We’ve been in every game,” McQuarter said. “We just had to learn how to finish. Today, we finished.”
