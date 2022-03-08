Rider men beat Manhattan in MAAC tourney, will face top-seeded Iona on Wednesday

ATLANTIC CITY — The Rider University men’s basketball team lost at Manhattan in overtime on Feb. 20.

The Broncs described the game as chippy.

Rider took the lessons from that defeat and applied them Tuesday night.

All five Broncs starters scored in double figures as No. 9 seed Rider beat eighth-seeded Manhattan 79-67 in a first round MAAC Tournament matchup at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. The Broncs (13-18) will meet top-seeded Iona at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson sparked Rider with 15 points and 12 rebounds. The 6-foot-8 senior sank 7 of 9 shots from the floor.

“The last game we had (with Manhattan) there was a lot of push and shove,” Ogemuno-Johnson said. “Guys played physical. After the loss, we went to practice and coach (Kevin Baggett) emphasized being dogs and playing hard. That’s what we did as a team. We needed this one.”

Ogemuno-Johnson set the tone by scoring six of Rider’s first eight points in the paint. The Broncs led 19-6 with 14 minutes, 48 seconds left in the first half.

“The playoffs are different than the regular season,” Ogemuno-Johnson said. “As a senior, I have to stay (focused) and show the younger guys what it is to win a playoff game. That’s why I stepped up big.”

Manhattan scrambled back into the game, but Rider took control with an 11-0 run that turned a three-point advantage with 19 minutes, 30 seconds left in the game into a 53-39 advantage with 16:41 left. Rider’s lead never again dipped below double digits. Rider fans stood and applauded as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

Once again, Ogemuno-Johnson played a keyed role during that stretch, making a hook shot in the lane and a foul-line jumper.

“They were ready to go,” Baggett said. “They were hungry. They knew coming from Manhattan last time. It was a little bit chippy. There were things going on that (the Broncs) just don’t have time for, man. We just try to keep our heads and play.”

Rider also did a good job defensively Tuesday on Manhattan standout forward Jose Perez, who scored 21 but made just 6 of 15 shots. Perez scored 23 in the Feb. 20 game.

“He had some tough spins,” Baggett said. “He got to the free-throw line, but he didn’t do what he did against us down at Manhattan, where he literally single-handedly won the game for them.”

Iona is the defending champion and the prohibitive favorite this week.

Rider lost to the Gaels twice during the regular season: 80-54 on Dec. 3 and 67-61 on Feb. 27.

Rider is five games under .500, but Baggett said the team is better than its record indicates. Rider has dropped three overtime games this season.

“We’ve given some games away,” Baggett said. “If we can do the little things that we’ve been harping on … These guys have never wavered.”

