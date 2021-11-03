Report: Ben Simmons refusing Sixers mental help

Ben Simmons' refusal to accept the 76ers' assistance to address his mental readiness to play is frustrating the organization.

Simmons has been receiving treatment from team doctors for a back ailment. But he has been unwilling to meet with Sixers doctors to discuss his mental readiness, according to ESPN. The disgruntled point guard has been working instead with mental health professionals through the National Basketball Players Association since this summer. He has not shared details of those meetings with the Sixers, according to the report.

Simmons has yet to rejoin the team in full-team activities at the Sixers' practice facilities. In addition to receiving treatment, he's participated in individual shooting drills.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sixers' Tobias Harris and Danny Green might face extended absences

The point guard had been fined close to $2 million for missing five games (four exhibitions), practices, and meetings. Coach Doc Rivers even kicked Simmons out of practice on Oct. 19 for not engaging and refusing to participate in an on-court drill. On Oct. 22, Simmons complained of back tightness ahead of a scheduled individual workout at the practice facility. Even after being treated and cleared to work out, he left the practice facility without participating in drills.