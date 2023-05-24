Could Frank Vogel be in line for a Philadelphia-area homecoming?

Vogel, who grew up in Wildwood Crest, interviewed for the 76ers' vacant head-coaching position Tuesday, a league source confirmed. NBC Sports Philadelphia first reported that Vogel interviewed for the Sixers job.

The former Sixers assistant is among the leading candidates for the job, along with former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse and former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, according to a league source. All three come with NBA head coaching and championship experience.

Vogel has compiled a 431-389 record over a combined nine seasons with the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic, and Lakers. Vogel coached the Los Angeles Lakers to the 2020 NBA title and directed the Pacers to the Eastern Conference finals in 2013 and 2014.

The Lakers let Vogel go on April 11, 2022, after he compiled a 127-98 record in three seasons. The 49-year-old has ties to the Sixers' organization, having coached under his mentor Jim O'Brien during the 2004-05 season.

A basketball lifer, Vogel, a Wildwood High School alumnus, also had stints as an assistant coach with the Pacers and Boston Celtics.

The Sixers' head coaching position became available when Doc Rivers was fired two days after suffering a 112-88 Game 7 loss to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Sixers exited in the second round of the playoffs in each of Rivers' three seasons in charge.

They lost to the Atlanta Hawks in seven games in 2021. The Miami Heat defeated them in six games last season. This season, the Sixers, despite leading three games to two, were unable to upset the favored Celtics.

Yet the Sixers' 54-28 record this season was their best since 2001, when the team finished 56-26. And the Sixers' 154 regular-season wins in Rivers' three seasons are the third-highest total of victories by an NBA team during that time.

The problem is, Rivers and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey were brought in to advance the Sixers beyond the second round for the first time since 2001. And that didn't happen.