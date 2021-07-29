 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Who did the 76ers take in the first round of the NBA draft?
0 comments

Who did the 76ers take in the first round of the NBA draft?

{{featured_button_text}}
Jaden Springer

His defense is very good. He's a tough combo guard who shot 43.5% from three-point range.

 Butch Dill

Jaden Springer of the University of Tennessee joined the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

Ben Simmons is still with the team.

That sums up how the NBA draft unfolded for the Sixers.

There has been wide-spread speculation that the 76ers will trade Simmons this offseason. That trade did not happen during the draft – a time when many deals are made.

With Simmons, the Sixers have been one of the NBA’s top regular season teams but a postseason disappointment. They finished 49-23 and were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference this past season but lost in seven games to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Simmons shot 25 of 73 from the foul line in the playoffs. He played a combined 55 minutes, 47 seconds in the fourth quarter against the Hawks. He was 3 for 3 from the field and scored 15 points.

His lack of production was one of the primary reasons why the Sixers were eliminated.

As for Springer, the Sixers selected the 18-year-old,  6-foot-4 guard out of Tennessee with the No. 28 pick in the first round.

Springer, whose father Gary starred at Iona College in New York in the 1980s, is known for his defense and spent one season with the Volunteers.

Springer led Tennessee in scoring with a 12.5 average and shot 43.5 percent from 3-point range. He also averaged 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 rebounds.

The Sixers also added players in the draft's second round.

They selected 6-11 Filip Petrusev, a 21-year-old from Serbia, with the No. 50 pick.

Petrusev starred at Gonzaga in 2019-20. He averaged 17.45 points and 7.9 rebounds and was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year. He played professionally in Serbia last season.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

What was the craziest story in sports yesterday?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News