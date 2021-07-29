Who did the 76ers take in the first round of the NBA draft?

Jaden Springer of the University of Tennessee joined the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.
Ben Simmons is still with the team.
That sums up how the NBA draft unfolded for the Sixers.
There has been wide-spread speculation that the 76ers will trade Simmons this offseason. That trade did not happen during the draft – a time when many deals are made.
With Simmons, the Sixers have been one of the NBA’s top regular season teams but a postseason disappointment. They finished 49-23 and were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference this past season but lost in seven games to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Simmons shot 25 of 73 from the foul line in the playoffs. He played a combined 55 minutes, 47 seconds in the fourth quarter against the Hawks. He was 3 for 3 from the field and scored 15 points.
His lack of production was one of the primary reasons why the Sixers were eliminated.
As for Springer, the Sixers selected the 18-year-old, 6-foot-4 guard out of Tennessee with the No. 28 pick in the first round.
Springer, whose father Gary starred at Iona College in New York in the 1980s, is known for his defense and spent one season with the Volunteers.
Springer led Tennessee in scoring with a 12.5 average and shot 43.5 percent from 3-point range. He also averaged 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 rebounds.
The Sixers also added players in the draft's second round.
They selected 6-11 Filip Petrusev, a 21-year-old from Serbia, with the No. 50 pick.
Petrusev starred at Gonzaga in 2019-20. He averaged 17.45 points and 7.9 rebounds and was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year. He played professionally in Serbia last season.
