Tyrese Maxey looks like work in progress at point guard, Andre Drummond stands out in preseason loss to Toronto

In his defense, some of that could be attributed to not having Embiid (rest) and Tobias Harris (sore knee) on the floor. He played alongside them with Seth Curry and Danny Green in the starting lineup throughout training camp. Then on Monday, Drummond and Georges Niang replaced Embiid and Harris.

During Monday's shootaround, coach Doc Rivers was asked what he wanted to see from Maxey.

"Just basketball," Rivers said. "Just go out there and play. Too early, again. The more minutes that Maxey's out there on the floor, the better for Max. But even with him, we are going to watch his minutes at some point."

Maxey was focused on getting in the paint, help the team pick up the offense, play full court on defense and stay poised.

The 20-year-old has watched film from the postseason to go over the plays and see where teammates scored.

"At the end of the games, you got to know where certain guys like the ball, which side, right side, left side," Maxey said. "(He looked) which ways guys want to go, which ways guys are better at."

I know it's just the preseason. But one gets a hint that Drummond will be a better Sixers backup center than Dwight Howard was last season.