Tobias Harris shows just how important being a good teammate is

PHILADELPHIA – Tobias Harris’ basketball life is often defined by his five-year, $180 million contract.

But almost four years after the 76ers forward signed that deal, it’s time to move beyond the dollars.

Harris is a big reason why Philadelphia easily won the first two games of its best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series against the Toronto Raptors. Game 3 was scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday in Toronto. Harris averaged 23 points and eight rebounds and made 6 of 8 3-pointers in the first two games.

“This guy has given everything for this team,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “Tobias has had to make more changes than anybody on our team. And he keeps doing it without complaint.”

Harris is paid like a star. Only 10 NBA players have larger total value contracts, according to spotrac.com, a website that details athletes salaries.

Harris is not a star, but the 76ers say his value as a teammate cannot be underestimated. Philadelphia acquired Harris in a February 2019 trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. Since he arrived, Harris’ role has constantly evolved.

In 2019-20 with a starting five of Harris, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Al Horford and Josh Richardson, Harris was viewed as a primary scorer.

With the arrival of James Harden and the emergence of Tyrese Maxey this season, Harris is no longer a primary offensive option. He took 14 shots per game this season, his lowest total since he averaged 13 per game with the Detroit Pistons in 2016-17.

It would be easy for player who is seeing his offensive role diminish to become a divisive force. That hasn’t been in the case with the Harris. He spoke about his evolving role with Rivers during the season.

“He told me what he envisions me doing and how I could do it at a very high level to help the group," Harris said. "From there, I was basically at peace with that and kind of never looked back from that time. I understand keeping the group as a whole together, making sure everybody in the right spirit and mind is big for us as a team… it's what this game is about, it's what life is about, adjusting and adapting.”

With his shots decreasing, Harris turned to defense. He has guarded Toronto standout Pascal Siakam during the series. Siakam shot .421% from the floor in the first two games of series, down from .494% in the regular season.

"To have a full impact on this team, you may not get the same amount of shots, but you can make a bigger impact on it defensively,” Harris said. “I've kind of just embraced that challenge. It's just trying to figure out different ways to be impactful for the group and help us play winning basketball."

With Harden’s ability to penetrate opposing defenses and create shots for himself and teammates, Harris has become more adapt at catch-and-shoot 3-point attempts.

“This is the first time in my career that catch and shoot was an emphasis for me,” Harris said. “That was a big emphasis from the All-Star break was catching that ball and shooting it quick. For me, that was an adjustment, but it was a lot of extra hours in the gym and hard work of adjusting to it and being able to let it fly. I’m in a great rhythm, great groove right now.”

Harris signed his contract in October, 2019. At the time, the Sixers had no choice but to offer him a big deal. Philadelphia traded not only for Harris but also for Jimmy Butler in 2018-2019, Butler left after that season for the Miami Heat. Philadelphia couldn’t trade plenty of players and draft picks for Harris and Butler and let both players leave.

Harris probably won’t ever live up to the overall value of the contract. That doesn’t mean he can’t help the team win.

“It's such a great example,” Rivers said, “for what a good teammate should be.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.