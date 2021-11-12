Tobias Harris returns but short-handed Sixers run out of gas in loss to Raptors

However, he was eager to get on the court to help the undermanned Sixers. Seth Curry (bruised left foot) also returned after missing Tuesday's setback against the Milwaukee Bucks.

That was a good thing because the Sixers were still without key players.

Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe remain in the health and safety protocols after testing positive as well. Ben Simmons is still not mentally ready to play, while two-way player Grant Riller remains out as he recovers from an injured left knee.

Meanwhile, rookie first-round pick Jaden Springer and rookie two-way standout Aaron Henry were assigned to the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers G League team.

But the Sixers had just 10 players available for the second straight game. They had nine players available in Monday's loss to the New York Knicks.

"It's just good to have him back," Rivers said. "He's one our key guys. So when you miss one of your key guys, between him and Seth and Joel and Matisse, those are key guys into what we are doing.

"So when they get back, it's nice to have them back."

It's nice to have Harris back especially for their grueling six-game road trip.

The Sixers will kick off the trip Saturday at the Indiana Pacers before facing the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, the Denver Nuggets (Thursday), the Portland Trail Blazers (Nov. 20), the Sacramento Kings (Nov. 22), and the Golden State Warriors (Nov. 24).

