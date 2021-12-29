Tobias Harris has first career triple-double as Sixers beat Raptors

TORONTO — Tobias Harris had 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists for his first career triple-double, Joel Embiid finished with 36 points and 11 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers hung on to beat the Toronto Raptors 114-109 on Tuesday night.

Georges Niang scored 19 points, Seth Curry had 12 and Furkan Korkmaz 10 as the 76ers won their second straight.

"It wasn't a pretty one but, for us, we'll take it," Harris said. "But we have to get better in a lot of areas."

Harris shot 3 for 12 and missed his only 3-point attempt but scored 13 points at the free throw line and reached double digits in assists for the first time in his career.

"Overall, just wanted to stay aggressive and just create plays out there," Harris said. "Credit to my teammates for making good looks and being able to knock down shots and finish."

Niang said he was "ecstatic" for Harris.

"He got to the free throw line, he rebounded the ball, and was a facilitator and generated open shots," Niang said. "That's why they pay that guy the big bucks, you know what I mean? Because your capabilities are more than just one."