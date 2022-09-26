Time for the 76ers to let their play do the talking

CAMDEN — James Harden walked to the podium singing to himself Monday morning.

Joel Embiid joked with reporters that he didn’t work much on his game this summer. Instead, he was just “chilling on the couch.”

The Philadelphia 76ers begin a six-day training camp The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina on Tuesday.

Before heading south, the team held its annual media day at its Camden training facility Monday. Both Embiid and Harden were upbeat. When we last saw the duo together, they weren’t too happy.

The Miami Heat had just beaten the 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinal, the fourth time in the past five seasons Philadelphia has been eliminated in that round.

Harden struggled in the decisive Game 6, taking just two shots in the second half. It was not the way 76ers fans envisioned the season ending.

Expectations had soared after Harden joined Philadelphia in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets last February. But the 2018 NBA MVP never seemed quite right for the 76ers, primarily because of a balky hamstring. He averaged 21.5 points and 10 assists in 21 regular season games and 18.2 points and seven assists in the Heat series. His regular season 3-point percentage (33 percent) was the lowest of his career.

“It was very difficult,” Harden said of not being healthy. “A lot of tough times, a lot of dark moments which I never really went through. I was always healthy playing the game of basketball, but I’m in a really good space right now and I feel like I’m back to where I need to be and I’m supposed to be. The feeling is great.”

The 76ers open the season Oct.18 in Boston against the Celtics. Despite last season’s disappointing ending, there is plenty for the 76ers to build on. Embiid led the league in scoring with a 30.6 average and he and Harden were a pick-and-roll force. Second-year guard Tyrese Maxey emerged as one of the NBA most exciting young players.

A healthy Harden being with the team from the start of the season is another reason for 76ers optimism as training camp begins.

“I feel like this my first full year,” Harden said.

Philadelphia will also begin this season as a much deeper team because of its offseason additions. Harden played a role in those as well.

He opted out of a contract that would have paid him 47.4 million this season. Instead, he signed a two-year deal that will pay him 33 million this season.

"Thanks to James, too, for what he did," Embiid said "Without him, it would not be possible, all these additions."

The savings allowed Philadelphia to add wing defenders and 3-point shooters P.J. Tucker and Danuel House. Philadelphia also added backup center Montrezl Harrell and guard De’Anthony Melton.

“One thing coach (Doc Rivers) identified that made things challenging in the playoffs, especially, was the lack of players who can play both sides of the ball which become more important in the playoffs,” president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said. “That was a priority.”

There were no great revelations from Monday’s media day. It was mostly a ho-hum affair save for Harden's quote about being in a dark place.

Toward the end of their interview session, Harden declined to elaborate on the comment.

“I don’t want to tell you what I was feeling,” he said.

Embiid spoke mostly in generalities and cliches.

“Everybody’s got to be on the same page,” he said. “We’re gonna be on the same page and it’s gonna be fun.”

Rivers also relied on cliches.

"This is the best talent that I've had since I've been here.” Rivers said. “We have to become a team."

The lack of insight was fine.

The 76ers will be defined by their postseason play. No amount of words will be able to explain away another second-round defeat.