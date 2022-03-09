Ticket prices for Sixers, Nets game on Thursday at season high, report says

PHILADELPHIA — Getting into the Wells Fargo Center for Ben Simmons' return to the city will cost fans more than at any other point during the season, according to a report from TickPick, a no-fee secondary ticket marketplace.

Currently, tickets for Thursday's matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets cost $204 for general admission and $215 for a seat. It's the highest-price regular-season game for the Sixers thus far, TickPick said.

The average purchase price is $232, while the average purchase price for all tickets sold after the trade is $267, TickPick said.

The spike in prices is likely a result of last month's blockbuster trade between the two Eastern Conference rivals.

The Sixers agreed to trade Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and draft picks for 10-time All-Star and 2018 NBA MVP James Harden. Paul Millsap was also dealt to the Sixers in the deal.

Ticket prices have increased despite the Nets reporting that Simmons won't play against his former team but will be on the bench.

Before the trade, TickPick said, the average ticket price was about $65. The spike in prices indicates about a 230% increase.

Additionally, this game is 205% more expensive than the season average purchase price for the Sixers ($76).

TickPick notes that the most expensive purchase was made for two tickets in Section 113, Row AA for $1,288 a ticket ($2,576 total), which was made before the trade. The same seat is now going for $3,608 (40% more expensive).

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.