Suns hold off 76ers 114-109 for NBA-best 44th victory

Joel Embiid had 34 points and 12 rebounds for the Sixers, though he mishandled the ball twice in the final minutes to doom their comeback try. Embiid had his fifth straight 25-point, 10-rebound game, the longest streak in the NBA over the last two seasons and the longest for a Sixers player since, well, Embiid hit six straight in 2018-19.

Paul inched the Suns loose from a back-and-forth second half when he made 1 of 2 free throws for a 100-99 lead. The Sixers lost control of the defensive rebound on the miss, and Paul quickly got the ball back and buried a 3-pointer.

Seth Curry then hit his biggest shot of the game — because it was his first one. Curry had missed all eight shots (five from 3-point range) and had five fouls when he buried a 3 in front of the Sixers bench to pull them within one.

The Suns, though, kept hitting free throws (22 of 24 overall) to maintain the lead, and Paul hit a tough 20-footer for a 110-104 lead.

Tobias Harris, who scored 30 points, kept the Sixers alive with a 3.

Then came a pair of rare Embiid miscues — he missed wildly on a 3, then the All-Star starter threw the ball away off a turnover and hunched over in disbelief as Phoenix sealed the win.