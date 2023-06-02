DAVID BRANDT
Associated Press
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns hired former NBA champion coach Frank Vogel on Friday to replace Monty Williams, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move.
The 49-year-old Vogel grew up in Wildwood Crest and is a 1991 graduate of Wildwood High School. He has been the coach of the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers during his career and now moves to the Suns, where he'll try to help the franchise win its first title in its 55-year history.
Vogel led the Lakers to an NBA title in 2020 when the league finished its season in the Florida bubble. He has a 431-389 career record over 11 seasons and a 49-39 mark in the playoffs.
Phoenix fired Williams on May 13 despite four successful seasons, including an NBA Finals appearance in 2021 and a coach of the year award in 2022. But the Suns also experienced two straight embarrassing playoff exits — trailing by 30 points at halftime of elimination games at home.
New Suns owner Mat Ishbia hasn't been shy about shaking up the franchise since he took over in February, adding 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade deadline deal. Despite the bold move, the Suns lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Denver Nuggets.
Now Ishbia has overseen a coaching change and it remains to be seen how aggressive the front office will be in reshaping the roster. The assumption is that three-time All-Star Devin Booker — who averaged nearly 36 points per game in a brilliant postseason performance — and Durant will be back.
The rest of the roster is in flux.
The biggest questions surround 12-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul and former No. 1 draft pick Deandre Ayton, who were both out with injuries by the end of the playoffs.
The 38-year-old Paul was solid when he was on the court for the Suns this season, but his body gave out again in the playoffs and he missed the final four games with a strained left groin. He's under contract for next season with a partially guaranteed deal.
The 24-year-old Ayton was ineffective in the team's second-round series against the Nuggets, averaging 10.8 points and 8.2 rebounds, which were both well below his season and career averages. He suffered a rib contusion in Game 5 and watched the final game of the season from the bench.
This is a developing story. Check back later for further coverage.
A look back at NBA champion coach and 1991 Wildwood H.S. grad Frank Vogel
Wildwood High School paid tribute to one of it's alumni Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel. A banner will be raised in the high school gym in his honor as well as having his basketball number retired. Vogel (let) autographs a gym bag for senior Devonte Oglesbe. Tuesday Sept. 10, 2013,. (Dale Gerhard Photo/Press of Atlantic City)
NBA coach of the Indiana Pacers Frank Vogel (let) talks to Wildwood School Superintendent Dennis Anderson. Wildwood High School paid tribute to one of it's alumni Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel. A banner will be raised in the high school gym in his honor as well as having his basketball number retired. Tuesday Sept. 10, 2013,. (Dale Gerhard Photo/Press of Atlantic City)
Wildwood High School paid tribute to one of it's alumni Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel. A banner will be raised in the high school gym in his honor as well as having his basketball number retired. Tuesday Sept. 10, 2013,. (Dale Gerhard Photo/Press of Atlantic City)
Philadelphia 76ers Associate coach Frank Vogel of Wildwood, N.J. talks with other associate coach while watching the game form bench against Toronto Raptors in the second half at Wachovia Center in Philadelphia, P.A. Friday, Jan 14, 2005. (The Press of Atlantic City/Edward Lea )
Philadelphia 76res Associate coach Frank Vogel of Wildwood, N.J. walks back to the bench with Allen Iverson during a time out against Toronto Raptors in the first half at Wachovia Center in Philadelphia, P.A. Friday, Jan 14, 2005. (The Press of Atlantic City/Edward Lea )
Vogel discusses his job as the Boston Celtics’ video coordinator in March 2000 in Philadelphia. The job working for coach Rick Pitino was the start of his NBA career. that has included the head-coaching job of Indiana, Orlando and the Lakers.
Wildwood High School paid tribute to one of it's alumni Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel. A banner will be raised in the high school gym in his honor as well as having his basketball number retired. Tuesday Sept. 10, 2013,. (Dale Gerhard Photo/Press of Atlantic City)
Seattle Supersonics basketball scout Frank Vogel, formerly of Wildwood Crest, attends the Philadelphia 76ers pre-season game against the New York Knicks at the Wachovia Center in Philadelphia, PA., Tuesiday, Oct. 25, 2005.
Wildwood High School paid tribute to one of it's alumni Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel. A banner will be raised in the high school gym in his honor as well as having his basketball number retired. The school showed an old clip from the David Letterman show where Frank Vogel, then an 8th grade student in Wildwood Crest, did a trick by balancing a spinning basketball on a toothbrush while brushing his teeth. Tuesday Sept. 10, 2013,. (Dale Gerhard Photo/Press of Atlantic City)
Wildwood High School paid tribute to one of it's alumni Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel. A banner will be raised in the high school gym in his honor as well as having his basketball number retired. Vogel (left) stands with Wildwood varsity basketball senior player Jess Freeman and coach Dave Troiano after Freeman was given a Pacer team jersey. Tuesday Sept. 10, 2013,. (Dale Gerhard Photo/Press of Atlantic City)
Philadelphia 76res Associate coach Frank Vogel of Wildwood, N.J. appears to be taking to Kenny Thomas on the sideline during a time-out against Toronto Raptors in the first half at Wachovia Center in Philadelphia, P.A. Friday, Jan 14, 2005. (The Press of Atlantic City/Edward Lea )
Wildwood High School paid tribute to one of it's alumni Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel. A banner will be raised in the high school gym in his honor as well as having his basketball number retired. Vogel gave an inspirational talk to the student body of the school. Tuesday Sept. 10, 2013,. (Dale Gerhard Photo/Press of Atlantic City)
Philadelphia 76res Associate coach Frank Vogel of Wildwood, N.J. yells from the bench durig second half against Toronto Raptors at Wachovia Center in Philadelphia, P.A. Friday, Jan 14, 2005. (The Press of Atlantic City/Edward Lea )
Vogel works as a Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach under head coach Jim O’Brien during a 2005 game. ‘OB is my mentor in every sense of the word,’ Vogel said of O’Brien.
Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel watches his team during NBA basketball practice ahead of the Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, May 21, 2013, in Indianapolis. The Miami Heat and the Pacers are scheduled to meet for the second straight postseason starting Wednesday night, with a trip to the NBA Finals awaiting the series winner. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel poses for a photo during the NBA basketball team's media day in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel smiles as he talks about the future of his team during a news conference in Indianapolis, Tuesday, May 29, 2012. The Pacers took major strides this season -- posting the third best record in the Eastern Conference and winning their first playoff series in seven years. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Frank Vogel, right, and Indiana Pacers NBA basketball team president Larry Bird listen to a question during a news conference in Indianapolis, Wednesday, July 6, 2011. Vogel was introduced as the teams new head coach. AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
NBA Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel answers questions from media during a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, Oct. 11, 2013. In a push for the NBA to expand its brand globally, Vogel and the Pacers will play a preseason game against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013, in Taipei. (AP Photo/Wally Santana)
Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel talks with Paul George (24) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Monday, March 25, 2013, in Indianapolis. The Pacers defeated the Hawks 100-94. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Monday, March 25, 2013, in Indianapolis. The Pacers defeated the Hawks 100-94. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana Pacers NBA basketball team president Larry Bird introduces Frank Vogel, right, as the new head coach of the team during a news conference in Indianapolis, Wednesday, July 6, 2011. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel reacts in the closing minutes of a loss to the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 1, 2012. Golden State won 103-92. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
NBA Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel answers questions from media during a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, Oct. 11, 2013. In a push for the NBA to expand its brand globally, Vogel and the Pacers will play a preseason game against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013, in Taipei. (AP Photo/Wally Santana)
NBA Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel answers questions from media during a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, Oct. 11, 2013. In a push for the NBA to expand its brand globally, Vogel and the Pacers will play a preseason game against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013, in Taipei. (AP Photo/Wally Santana)
Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel congratulates San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich following an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2015, in Indianapolis. San Antonio won the game 95-93. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana Pacers team coach Frank Vogel conducts a basketball clinic to Filipino Special Olympics athletes Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2013, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. The Indiana Pacers will play against the Houston Rockets on Thursday in the first NBA game in this basketball-obsessed Southeast Asian nation, part of the NBA's global schedule that will have eight teams play in six countries this month. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel directs his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2013, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel, left, and Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doug Collins meet following their NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, April 17, 2013. The 76ers defeated the Pacers 105-95. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel poses for a photo during the NBA basketball team's media day in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel, second from right, talks to players during a timeout in the second half of Game 2 in an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series against the Miami Heat, Tuesday, May 15, 2012, in Miami. The Pacers won 78-75. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel in the first half of an NBA first round playoff basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Indianapolis, Wednesday, April 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel poses for a photo during the NBA basketball team's media day in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana Pacers' Paul George, right, talks with head coach Frank Vogel speaks during a news conference Tuesday, April 23, 2013, in Indianapolis. George has been honored as the NBA's Most Improved Player. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel congratulates San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich following an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2015, in Indianapolis. San Antonio won the game 95-93. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana Pacers coach Frank Vogel talks with an official in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards on Monday, Nov. 19, 2012, in Washington.The Pacers won 96-89. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Indiana Pacers coach Frank Vogel, right, congratulates Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade after Miami defeated Indiana 105-93 in Game 6 of their NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series, Thursday, May 24, 2012, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Wildwood High School paid tribute to one of it's alumni Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel. A banner will be raised in the high school gym in his honor as well as having his basketball number retired. Tuesday Sept. 10, 2013,. (Dale Gerhard Photo/Press of Atlantic City)
Wildwood High School paid tribute to one of it's alumni Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel. A banner will be raised in the high school gym in his honor as well as having his basketball number retired. The school showed an old clip from the David Letterman show where Frank Vogel, then an 8th grade student in Wildwood Crest, did a trick by balancing a spinning basketball on a toothbrush while brushing his teeth. Tuesday Sept. 10, 2013,. (Dale Gerhard Photo/Press of Atlantic City)
Philadelphia 76res Associate coach Frank Vogel of Wildwood, N.J. yells from the bench durig second half against Toronto Raptors at Wachovia Center in Philadelphia, P.A. Friday, Jan 14, 2005. (The Press of Atlantic City/Edward Lea )
Philadelphia 76res Associate coach Frank Vogel of Wildwood, N.J. appears to be taking to Kenny Thomas on the sideline during a time-out against Toronto Raptors in the first half at Wachovia Center in Philadelphia, P.A. Friday, Jan 14, 2005. (The Press of Atlantic City/Edward Lea )
Wildwood High School paid tribute to one of it's alumni Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel. A banner will be raised in the high school gym in his honor as well as having his basketball number retired. Tuesday Sept. 10, 2013,. (Dale Gerhard Photo/Press of Atlantic City)
Philadelphia 76ers Associate coach Frank Vogel of Wildwood, N.J. talks with other associate coach while watching the game form bench against Toronto Raptors in the second half at Wachovia Center in Philadelphia, P.A. Friday, Jan 14, 2005. (The Press of Atlantic City/Edward Lea )
Philadelphia 76res Associate coach Frank Vogel of Wildwood, N.J. appears to be taking to Kenny Thomas on the sideline during a time-out against Toronto Raptors in the first half at Wachovia Center in Philadelphia, P.A. Friday, Jan 14, 2005. (The Press of Atlantic City/Edward Lea )
NBA coach of the Indiana Pacers Frank Vogel (let) talks to Wildwood School Superintendent Dennis Anderson. Wildwood High School paid tribute to one of it's alumni Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel. A banner will be raised in the high school gym in his honor as well as having his basketball number retired. Tuesday Sept. 10, 2013,. (Dale Gerhard Photo/Press of Atlantic City)
Wildwood High School paid tribute to one of it's alumni Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel. A banner will be raised in the high school gym in his honor as well as having his basketball number retired. Vogel gave an inspirational talk to the student body of the school. Tuesday Sept. 10, 2013,. (Dale Gerhard Photo/Press of Atlantic City)
Wildwood High School paid tribute to one of it's alumni Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel. A banner will be raised in the high school gym in his honor as well as having his basketball number retired. Vogel (left) stands with Wildwood varsity basketball senior player Jess Freeman and coach Dave Troiano after Freeman was given a Pacer team jersey. Tuesday Sept. 10, 2013,. (Dale Gerhard Photo/Press of Atlantic City)
Seattle Supersonics basketball scout Frank Vogel, formerly of Wildwood Crest, attends the Philadelphia 76ers pre-season game against the New York Knicks at the Wachovia Center in Philadelphia, PA., Tuesiday, Oct. 25, 2005.
Wildwood High School paid tribute to one of it's alumni Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel. A banner will be raised in the high school gym in his honor as well as having his basketball number retired. Vogel (let) autographs a gym bag for senior Devonte Oglesbe. Tuesday Sept. 10, 2013,. (Dale Gerhard Photo/Press of Atlantic City)
frank Vogel • 1991 Wildwood graduate • NBA head coach of Los Angeles Lakers
Wildwood High School paid tribute to one of it's alumni Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel. A banner will be raised in the high school gym in his honor as well as having his basketball number retired. Tuesday Sept. 10, 2013,. (Dale Gerhard Photo/Press of Atlantic City)
