Sources: Ben Simmons tells team brass he no longer wants to be a Sixer and does not intend to report to training camp

Simmons is fully aware the Sixers can fine him for holding out and failing to show up to training camp. But a source said money will not play a role in the decision-making for Simmons, who has four years and $147 million remaining on his deal.

Plus, fining Simmons could strain the Sixers’ relationship with his super agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports. Paul has a who’s who of clients — players the Sixers might be interested in pursuing down the road in free agency.

Asked specifically whether he thought Simmons would come back at all, a source responded “no,” resolutely.

None of this should come as a surprise.

As The Philadelphia Inquirer noted July 26, if Simmons really wants out, he could opt to be disruptive or not show up for training camp. The tactic has worked for many elite professional athletes across sports who want to be traded.

On Aug. 9, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins said Simmons is willing to hold out of training camp as long as it takes to get traded.

Time will tell if the 25-year-old reports and/or if the team avoids what is bound to be a circus-like atmosphere by trading him in the weeks leading up to camp.