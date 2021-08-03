 Skip to main content
Sixers set to waive George Hill before his contract becomes fully guaranteed
Sixers set to waive George Hill before his contract becomes fully guaranteed

George Hill's time with the Philadelphia 76ers appears to be nearly over.

 Brynn Anderson, Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — George Hill's tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers will be short.

The team plans to waive the reserve point guard it acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a three-team trade in March, a league source confirmed.

The Sixers were set to clear around $8.8 million from the salary cap by waiving Hill on Tuesday. That's because his contract is partially guaranteed at $1.2 million for the 2021-22 season. They would have to pay him $10 million if he remained on the roster past Tuesday.

Hill came to Philly with lofty expectations in a deal in which the Sixers gave up reserve center Tony Bradley and draft picks. However, he didn't make his Sixers debut until April 19 after missing most of the season after having surgery on his right thumb on Feb. 2. Hill suffered the injury on Jan. 24.

Hill averaged a career-low 6.0 points to go with 2.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 turnovers and 18.9 minutes in 16 regular-season games for the Sixers. He went on to struggle in the Eastern Conference semifinal series loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Hill averaged 2.4 points and shot only 30.4% from the field, making just 22% of his three-point attempts.

The Sixers had acquired him to help get them over the hump in the postseason. He was supposed to be the playoff-tested veteran they needed off the bench. And it was easy to see why they felt that way.

Hill had averaged 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 0.9 steals and shot 37.0% on three-pointers during his 127 playoff appearances, including 91 starts, before this past season. He participated in the 2018 NBA Finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers. As an Indiana Pacer, he reached the Eastern Conference finals in 2013 and 2014. He did the same with the Bucks in 2019.

But his tenure with the Sixers was disappointing.

