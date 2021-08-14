Sixers rookie Jaden Springer learning patience at NBA Summer League

LAS VEGAS — Jaden Springer must practice patience.

His NBA Summer League experience has been different from that of other first-rounders this year. While other teams are featuring those rookies, Springer is deferring to the 76ers' second-year players here.

On offense, the 28th pick is stationed deep in the corner behind the 3-point line while Tyrese Maxey and Isaiah Joe excel as the primary ballhandlers at the top of the key.

Out of rhythm, Springer scored just seven points on 3-for-9 shooting to go with two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in Thursday's 96-88 overtime victory over the Atlanta Hawks. He was averaging nine points for the Sixers (2-0) while shooting 7 for 21 (33.3%) from the field, including 1 for 6 on 3-pointers (16.7%).

But he's in a tough spot, taking shots when they come his way Springer has made things happen a couple of times when he gets the ball, but those opportunities have been rare.