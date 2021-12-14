Sixers no match for Memphis Grizzlies without Joel Embiid, Seth Curry in 126-91 road loss

Embiid's absence

Embiid kept downplaying the plan on his right side.

He repeatedly grabbed the right side of his chest and stretched it out during Saturday's home victory over the Golden State Warriors. That came one game after he was evaluated for abdominal pain on the right side. At that time, Embiid said he didn't know the cause of the pain.

The Sixers could have used him and Curry on Monday. They missed Embiid's presence on both ends of the floor and Curry's sharpshooting.

The Sixers made just 4 of 22 3-pointers, were outrebounded 50-38 and committed 15 turnovers, with seven coming in the first quarter.

Maxey paced the Sixers with 23 points on 9-for-17 shooting to go with a game-high seven assists. Harris had 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting. Thybulle finished with two steals.

Furkan Korkmaz started alongside Thybulle, Harris, Drummond and Maxey. Drummond started in place of Embiid, while Korkmaz replaced Curry in the starting lineup. Thybulle got his second start after shutting down Golden State's Steph Curry on Saturday.

This marked the 11th game that Embiid missed this season.