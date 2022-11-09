Sixers forward Tobias Harris adapting to yet another role change with James Harden out

For Tobias Harris, it's just a matter of making the right play.

That's how the Philadelphia 76ers forward has managed to remain efficient even when his offensive role changes.

With James Harden sidelined a month, the Sixers are relying on Harris to be more of a scorer. However, he was asked to stand in the corner as a space-setter before Harden suffered a strained right foot tendon on Nov. 2.

"Evolving into what the situation is when presented," Harris said. "Sometimes that is going to be a space on the floor. And obviously at times, it's limited play calls. But you just find other ways to adapt."

One of Harris' improvements last season came in catch-and-shoot situations. He now shoots the ball quicker and at a more efficient rate in those scenarios. It took Harris some time to get there, but he's finding ways to contribute no matter what the sample size it is.

"Now, obviously with these moments, you hope for more play calls, more production, more involvement on the offensive side," Harris said of playing with Harden sidelined. "And it's the same mentality to be sharp, be smart, and be aggressive.

"I've always prided myself on being an efficient player no matter how many looks I get."

The player efficiency rating (PER) was created by ESPN's John Hollinger as an all-in-one basketball rating. Through a formula that rates statistical performance, it collects all of a player's contributions into one number.

Harris' PER is 18.6 through 11 games, according to ESPN. To put that in context, the league average is 15. The PER for an all-time great is 35 or above, while a runaway MVP candidate is 30 to 35. A definite All-Star has a PER of 22.5 to 25 and a team's second offensive option is 18 to 20.

So Harris' PER is great considering that his place as the team's fourth option was recognized before Harden's injury, with Harris behind Joel Embiid, Harden, and Tyrese Maxey.

"The biggest thing always for me is making the correct play," Harris said. "Even when guys are out, it's an opportunity to still encourage other guys to be aggressive and have that ball hopping and moving so we can create more and more looks"

Harris' hope is that in the third and fourth quarters, open spacing on the floor leads to more drives to the basket and three-point shots for the Sixers.

That's exactly what happened Monday night against the Phoenix Suns. Georges Niang made four of his career-high-tying seven three-pointers in the fourth quarter to win the game.

"I've always prided myself on being a very good team basketball player in the halfcourt offense," Harris said. "That's something I was always able to do and be a part of."

Harris is averaging 15 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists while shooting 48.1% from the field and 44.4% on three-pointers. With Harden out, he averaged 22.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 5 assists in the last two games while shooting 48.4% from the field and making 6 of 14 threes.

Harris credits Hall of Famer and close family friend George Gervin for his approach. Gervin, a four-time scoring champion, always prided himself on shooting 50.4% from the field in 1,064 combined ABA and NBA games.

"He told me that when I was a young kid," Harris said. "That always stuck with me. And when you are not getting up these shots, you should be shooting at an efficient rate. I do aim for that season to season."