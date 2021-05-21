Sixers finally know their playoff opponent: the Wizards

After Thursday's win, Wizards coach Scott Brooks was asked in his postgame Zoom news conference about the Sixers and Joel Embiid. Brooks didn't spare any praise — for either team.

"He is one of best bigs and one of the best bigs in a long time," Brooks said of Embiid. "Like I tell our guys. there is no reason to fear anybody you play against. You respect them and compete against them. They put their socks on one at a time like us, unless they do something different and put them on both at the same time, but I don't think so — that is some tricky stuff there."

So despite being a decided underdog, Brooks, who began his NBA playing career with the Sixers, isn't conceding anything.

"We know they are a good team, but we are a good team, just as much as they are a good team," he said.

The Sixers won two close home games early in the season against the Wizards, by 113-107 on opening night and 141-136 on Jan. 6, in a game Beal scored 60 points.

On March 12, the Sixers won, 127-101, in Washington despite playing without Ben Simmons, who was sidelined because of contact tracing after his barber tested positive for COVID. Embiid had 23 points and seven rebounds, but was hurt that game, suffering a bruised left knee that would cost him 10 straight games.

That seems so long ago. The Sixers are a healthier and better team. The Wizards are a much improved team.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.